News Corporation (NWS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 10, 2019

News Corporation ( NWS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 10, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NWS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that NWS has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of NWS was $14.51, representing a -1.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.73 and a 33.73% increase over the 52 week low of $10.85.

NWS is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as News Corporation ( NWSA ) and New York Times Company ( NYT ). NWS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.26.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NWS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.