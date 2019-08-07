News Corp (NWS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of News Corp (Symbol: NWS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.83, changing hands as low as $12.82 per share. News Corp shares are currently trading off about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NWS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NWS's low point in its 52 week range is $10.85 per share, with $15.625 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $12.91.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »