News Corp developing "Knewz.com" service to take on Google News

Shutterstock photo





Aug 22 (Reuters) - News Corp is developing a news-aggregation service to compete with Alphabet Inc'sGoogle News and could be launched later this year, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The service, called Knewz.com, is expected to be a website and a mobile app, and will aggregate news from many sources and make them available through the site and the app, according to the report

It will draw from hundreds of news sources, including national outlets such as The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, the Washington Post and NBC News, digital-native players, magazine publishers and local newspapers, the Journal said.

This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy