NEWR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of New Relic Inc (Symbol: NEWR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $93.94, changing hands as high as $94.62 per share. New Relic Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NEWR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NEWR's low point in its 52 week range is $70.30 per share, with $114.78 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $94.34.
