Newmont Goldcorp profit misses expectations on deal, non-operating mine costs

Reuters


TORONTO, July 25 (Reuters) - Newmont Goldcorp , the world's biggest gold miner, reported lower-than-expected earnings on Thursday, due to costs including those associated with takeover and joint venture deals and non-operating mines.

Net income attributable to shareholders from continuing operations fell to $1 million from $274 million, or 0 cents a share, in the three months ended June 30, compared with expectations of $188.58 million, or 23 cents a share, according to Refinitiv data.

The company said it expects attributable gold production of 6.5 million ounces for 2019.





