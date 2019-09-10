Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 11, 2019

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation ( NEM ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 11, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 26, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NEM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $38.06, the dividend yield is 1.47%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NEM was $38.06, representing a -7.69% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.23 and a 30.97% increase over the 52 week low of $29.06.

NEM is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited ( BHP ) and Rio Tinto Plc ( RIO ). NEM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.14. Zacks Investment Research reports NEM's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 1.73%, compared to an industry average of 18.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NEM Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to NEM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NEM as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF ( NANR )

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF ( IYM )

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF ( RING )

Sprott Gold Miners ETF ( SGDM )

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF ( GDX ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SGDM with an increase of 29.88% over the last 100 days. NANR has the highest percent weighting of NEM at 7.65%.