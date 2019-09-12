NewMarket Corporation (NEU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

NewMarket Corporation ( NEU ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $1.9 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NEU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.57% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $455.52, the dividend yield is 1.67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NEU was $455.52, representing a -6.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $489.11 and a 29.08% increase over the 52 week low of $352.89.

NEU is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc ( LIN ) and DuPont de Nemours, Inc. ( DD ). NEU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $22.9. Zacks Investment Research reports NEU's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 16.18%, compared to an industry average of -2.1%.

