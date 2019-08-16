Newmark Group, Inc. (NMRK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2019

Newmark Group, Inc. ( NMRK ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 19, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 05, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NMRK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.11% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $8.59, the dividend yield is 4.66%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NMRK was $8.59, representing a -33.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.00 and a 22.36% increase over the 52 week low of $7.02.

NMRK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Brookfield Property Partners L.P. ( BPY ) and CBRE Group, Inc. ( CBRE ). NMRK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.71. Zacks Investment Research reports NMRK's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 7.68%, compared to an industry average of 4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NMRK Dividend History page.