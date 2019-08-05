Newmark Group Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for NMRK

In trading on Monday, shares of Newmark Group Inc (Symbol: NMRK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $9.11, changing hands as low as $8.62 per share. Newmark Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 7.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NMRK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NMRK's low point in its 52 week range is $7.02 per share, with $13.88 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $8.73.
