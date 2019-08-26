New-look board for drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim

Shutterstock photo





FRANKFURT, Aug 26 (Reuters) - German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim will enter next year with a new-look executive board after the retirement of two of its top executives and another of the positions on the six-person executive board becoming redundant.

Allan Hillgrove, head of pharmaceuticals and biopharma and a company veteran of 37 years, will retire at the end of the year and will be replaced by Carine Brouillon, who joined unlisted Boehringer from Johnson & Johnson in 2018.

The head of Boehringer's animal health unit, Joachim Hasenmaier, will also retire at the end of the year, to be succeeded by Jean Scheftsik de Szolnok, currently head of Boehringer's French business.

Boehringer added that head of personnel Andreas Neumann would quit at the end of September because responsibilities for human resources will be shared by Chief Executive Hubertus von Baumbach and finance chief Michael Schmelmer.

A company spokesman declined to comment whether the departures were connected or coincidental.