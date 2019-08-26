Quantcast

New-look board for drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


FRANKFURT, Aug 26 (Reuters) - German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim will enter next year with a new-look executive board after the retirement of two of its top executives and another of the positions on the six-person executive board becoming redundant.

Allan Hillgrove, head of pharmaceuticals and biopharma and a company veteran of 37 years, will retire at the end of the year and will be replaced by Carine Brouillon, who joined unlisted Boehringer from Johnson & Johnson in 2018.

The head of Boehringer's animal health unit, Joachim Hasenmaier, will also retire at the end of the year, to be succeeded by Jean Scheftsik de Szolnok, currently head of Boehringer's French business.

Boehringer added that head of personnel Andreas Neumann would quit at the end of September because responsibilities for human resources will be shared by Chief Executive Hubertus von Baumbach and finance chief Michael Schmelmer.

A company spokesman declined to comment whether the departures were connected or coincidental.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar