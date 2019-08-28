Quantcast

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Newell Brands Inc. ( NWL ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NWL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that NWL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.7, the dividend yield is 5.86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NWL was $15.7, representing a -36.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.57 and a 20.4% increase over the 52 week low of $13.04.

NWL is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as AptarGroup, Inc. ( ATR ) and Entegris, Inc. ( ENTG ). NWL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$14.79. Zacks Investment Research reports NWL's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 24.68%, compared to an industry average of .6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NWL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NWL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have NWL as a top-10 holding:

  • ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF ( SDOG )
  • Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF ( RCD )
  • SPDR Series Trust SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF ( SPYD )
  • SPDR S&P 500 Buyback ETF ( SPYB )
  • ETF Series Solutions ( RVRS ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SPYB with an decrease of -4.93% over the last 100 days. SDOG has the highest percent weighting of NWL at 2.26%.

