Shutterstock photo





July 30 Reuters - Newell Brands Inc has hired Ravi Saligram as its next chief executive officer, the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday (graphic).

Saligram, the CEO of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers , will assume the role on Oct. 2, the Journal reported.

Ritchie Bros said in June Saligram would step down as its chief executive effective Oct. 1

This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks