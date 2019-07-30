New Zealand's NZX signs surveillance agreement with Global Dairy Trade

Shutterstock photo





July 31 (Reuters) - New Zealand bourse operator NZX Ltd on Wednesday said it had signed an information-sharing agreement with milk marketplace Global Dairy Trade (GDT) to cooperate on cross-market surveillance.

Under the agreement, NZX and GDT will share information in the event of a specific anomaly being identified in either market, NZX said in a statement.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">





July 31 (Reuters) - New Zealand bourse operator NZX Ltd on Wednesday said it had signed an information-sharing agreement with milk marketplace Global Dairy Trade (GDT) to cooperate on cross-market surveillance.

Under the agreement, NZX and GDT will share information in the event of a specific anomaly being identified in either market, NZX said in a statement.