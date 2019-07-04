New Zealand's Fonterra says no operational developments to cause share slump

Reuters





July 5 (Reuters) - Fonterra's performance is not where it needs to be, but there are no new operational developments to have caused the previous session's share slump, Chief Financial Officer Marc Rivers said on Friday.

Co-operative shares of the world's biggest dairy exporter closed 6.4% lower on Thursday, while the listing of its shareholder's fund closed down 5.3%, a sizable drop for a stock that tends to trade in narrow ranges.

