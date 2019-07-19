Quantcast

New Zealand ETF (ENZL) Hits New 52-Week High

By Sanghamitra Saha,

For investors seeking momentum, iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF ENZL is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up about 27.6% from its 52-week low price of $43.66/share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let's take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed:

ENZL in Focus

The fund follows the MSCI New Zealand IMI 25/50 Index. It holds 27 stocks in the portfolio. However, the fund has company-specific concentration risks with the top three holdings taking about 34% of the fund. The product charges 47 bps in fees (see all Asia-Pacific (Developed) ETFs here).

Why the Move?

New Zealand shares have been a winner as companies offering hefty dividends helped pushed the benchmark index to a record on Jul 18. The fund yields 2.91%, which is way higher than the benchmark U.S. treasury yield of 2.04% annually. Needless to say, a high-yield product is coveted in the current low-rate environment.

Investors should also note that New Zealand's central bank slashed interest rates to a fresh record low in early May and hinted at more policy easing should the need be. It became the first developed economy to ease policy this cycle , per Bloomberg.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, the fund has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) and has a positive weighted alpha of 19.60 . So, there is definitely some promise for those who want to ride on this ETF a little longer.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (ENZL): ETF Research Reports

