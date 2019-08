Reuters





Aug 23 (Reuters) - The head of New Zealand's central bank on Thursday said he was "pleased" with where policy was at present, having cut interest rates by a sharp 50 basis points earlier this month.

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Adrian Orr told Bloomberg TV in Wyoming that the cut to 1% allowed them to get ahead of any economic slowdown and reduce the probability of having to do a lot more later.

"So we're pleased with where we are," Orr said.