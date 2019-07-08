New York Times Company (NYT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 09, 2019

New York Times Company ( NYT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 25, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NYT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 25% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $34.68, the dividend yield is .58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NYT was $34.68, representing a -0.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.87 and a 62.51% increase over the 52 week low of $21.34.

NYT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as News Corporation ( NWS ) and News Corporation ( NWSA ). NYT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.8. Zacks Investment Research reports NYT's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 6.17%, compared to an industry average of -14.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NYT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.