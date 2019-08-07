New York Times Co. Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for NYT

In trading on Wednesday, shares of New York Times Co. (Symbol: NYT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $30.45, changing hands as low as $28.77 per share. New York Times Co. shares are currently trading down about 18.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NYT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NYT's low point in its 52 week range is $21.34 per share, with $36.25 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $28.89.
