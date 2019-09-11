Quantcast

New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

In trading on Wednesday, shares of New York Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: NYMT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $6.15, changing hands as low as $6.07 per share. New York Mortgage Trust Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NYMT shares, versus its 200 day moving average: New York Mortgage Trust Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, NYMT's low point in its 52 week range is $5.58 per share, with $6.44 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $6.08.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: NYMT


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?