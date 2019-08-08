New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. ( NYCB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 26, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NYCB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 15th quarter that NYCB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.52, the dividend yield is 5.9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NYCB was $11.52, representing a -9.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.72 and a 33.8% increase over the 52 week low of $8.61.

NYCB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. ( BHLB ) and Heritage Financial Corporation ( HFWA ). NYCB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.77. Zacks Investment Research reports NYCB's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -1.5%, compared to an industry average of 1.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NYCB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NYCB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NYCB as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF ( KBE )

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF ( EWMC ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EWMC with an decrease of -4.03% over the last 100 days. KBE has the highest percent weighting of NYCB at 1.95%.