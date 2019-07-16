New York City can ban ads inside Uber, Lyft vehicles

Quantcast

By Reuters

NEW YORK, July 16 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Tuesday said New York City can ban advertising inside vehicles for companies such as Uber and Lyft.

Reversing a lower court ruling, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said the ban did not violate the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

Vugo Inc, a Minnesota-based technology company that places digital content inside ride-sharing vehicles, had sued New York City in 2015 over the ban, which it said violated its free speech rights.

Neither a lawyer for Vugo nor the company immediately respond to requests for comment. The city's law department had no immediate comment.

The case is Vugo Inc v City of New York, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 18-807.





