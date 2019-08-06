Quantcast

New U.S. sanctions have no impact on Russia rating

By Reuters

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - New U.S. sanctions on Russian U.S. dollar-denominated sovereign debt will have no immediate impact on Russia's investment grade credit rating, agency S&P Global said on Tuesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump imposed a fresh round of sanctions on Friday over the poisoning last year of a former Russian spy in Britain.

"The stable outlook on our sovereign ratings on Russia rests on our assumption that additional sanctions--above and beyond those already in place--would target the primary sovereign debt market, selected corporates, or non-systemic financial institutions," S&P said.

Primary market borrowing refers to new debt that Russia issues as opposed to the 'secondary' market where existing debt is bought and sold. S&P rates Russia's foreign currency debt at BBB- with a 'stable' outlook.





