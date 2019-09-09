New Strong Sell Stocks for September 9th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Amerigo Resources Ltd.ARREF is a copper concentrate producing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Antero Midstream Corp.AM operates midstream energy assets used in gas production. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Associated British Foods plcASBFY is a food processing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.SFM is a supermarket chain. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc.FSI is a chemical manufacturing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 32.3% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.