Quantcast

New Strong Sell Stocks for September 9th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Amerigo Resources Ltd.ARREF is a copper concentrate producing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Antero Midstream Corp.AM operates midstream energy assets used in gas production. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Associated British Foods plcASBFY is a food processing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.SFM is a supermarket chain. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc.FSI is a chemical manufacturing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 32.3% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Antero Midstrm (AM): Free Stock Analysis Report

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (FSI): Free Stock Analysis Report

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM): Free Stock Analysis Report

Associated British Foods PLC (ASBFY): Free Stock Analysis Report

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARREF): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: AM , FSI , SFM , ASBFY , ARREF


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?