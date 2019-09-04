New Strong Sell Stocks for September 4th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Suzuki Motor CorporationSZKMY is an automobile company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Continental Resources, Inc.CLR is a petroleum and natural gas exploration and production company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Limoneira CompanyLMNR is a real estate development company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 53.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Actuant CorporationATU is a manufacturer of industrial products and systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 41.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Mitie Group plcMITFY is a facility management company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.3% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.