New Strong Sell Stocks for September 3rd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Autodesk, Inc.ADSK is a software company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.4% downward over the last 30 days.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.GIII is a clothing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.3% downward over the last 30 days.

International Paper CompanyIP is a paper and packaging company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Momo Inc.MOMO operates a mobile application meant for social networking and entertainment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Phibro Animal Health CorporationPAHC is a manufacturer and supplier of animal health and mineral nutrition products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 7.5% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.