Quantcast

New Strong Sell Stocks for September 12th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ABM Industries Incorporated ( ABM ) is a provider of integrated facility solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Delphi Technologies PLC DLPH  is a manufacturer of integrated powertrain technologies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.9% downward over the last 30 days.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme ESLOY is a ophthalmic optics company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.5% downward over the last 30 days.

NN, Inc. ( NNBR is a manufacturer of high-precision metal. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. AIMC  is a machinery industry company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.3% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire  Zacks Rank #5 List.


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH): Free Stock Analysis Report

ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM): Free Stock Analysis Report

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC): Free Stock Analysis Report

EssilorLuxottica Societe anonyme (ESLOY): Free Stock Analysis Report

NN, Inc. (NNBR): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: DLPH , ABM , AIMC , ESLOY , NNBR


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?