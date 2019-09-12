New Strong Sell Stocks for September 12th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
ABM Industries Incorporated ( ABM ) is a provider of integrated facility solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Delphi Technologies PLC DLPH is a manufacturer of integrated powertrain technologies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.9% downward over the last 30 days.
EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme ESLOY is a ophthalmic optics company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.5% downward over the last 30 days.
NN, Inc. ( NNBR ) is a manufacturer of high-precision metal. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. AIMC is a machinery industry company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.3% downward over the last 60 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
