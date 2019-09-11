New Strong Sell Stocks for September 11th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited NTB is a full-service bank and wealth manager. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.6% downward over the last 30 days.

CareTrust REIT, Inc. CTRE is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.7% downward over the last 30 days.

First Busey Corporation BUSE is a holding company for Busey Bank and Investors' Security Trust Company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA is a retailer of cosmetics, fragrance, skin care products and hair care products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7% downward over the last 30 days.

Versum Materials, Inc. VSM is a specialty materials and equipment supplier to the semiconductor industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.1% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List .