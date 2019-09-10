New Strong Sell Stocks for September 10th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Autodesk, Inc.ADSK is a multinational software company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.4% downward over the last 30 days.
AdvanSix Inc.ASIX is a manufacturer of Nylon 6. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Culp, Inc.CULP is a mattress manufacturing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Kirkland's, Inc . KIRK is a retail chain company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 231.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Meredith Corp.MDP is a media company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 46% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
