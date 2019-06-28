Quantcast

New Strong Sell Stocks for June 28th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. BCSF is a business development company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.9% downward over the last 30 days.

CNOOC Limited CEO is an investment holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Energizer Holdings, Inc. ENR is a manufacturer of lighting products and household batteries etc. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Fox Corporation FOX is a news, sports and entertainment company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.5% downward over the last 30 days.

EnerSys ENS is a manufacturer of industrial batteries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.1% downward over the last 30 days.

