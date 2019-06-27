Quantcast

New Strong Sell Stocks for June 27th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Abiomed, Inc. ABMD is engaged in the research and development of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.5% downward over the last 30 days.

American Airlines Group Inc. AAL is the owner and operator of a network air carrier. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Caleres, Inc. CAL is a retailer and wholesaler of footwear. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Foot Locker, Inc. FL is an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.2% downward over the last 30 days.

FedEx Corporation FDX is a provider of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.4% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire  Zacks Rank #5 List .


