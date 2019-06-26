New Strong Sell Stocks for June 26th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AdvanSix Inc. ASIX manufactures and sells polymer resins. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Avista Corporation AVA operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Global Medical REIT Inc. GMRE is a medical office real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. HTLF is a multi-bank holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.8% downward over the last 30 days.

ING Groep N.V. ING is a financial institution. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.