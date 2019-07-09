Quantcast

New Strong Sell Stocks for July 9th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AeroVironment, Inc.AVAV is an operator of portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.ABTX is the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.1% downward over the last 30 days.

ArcBest CorporationARCB is a provider of freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.3% downward over the last 30 days.

AXIS Capital Holdings LimitedAXS is a provider of specialty insurance and reinsurance products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Bristol-Myers Squibb CompanyBMY is a manufacturer of biopharmaceutical products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.6% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire  Zacks Rank #5 List.


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB): Free Stock Analysis Report

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY): Free Stock Analysis Report

AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV): Free Stock Analysis Report

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (ABTX): Free Stock Analysis Report

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: ARCB , BMY , AVAV , ABTX , AXS


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar