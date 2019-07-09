New Strong Sell Stocks for July 9th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
AeroVironment, Inc.AVAV is an operator of portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.ABTX is the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.1% downward over the last 30 days.
ArcBest CorporationARCB is a provider of freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.3% downward over the last 30 days.
AXIS Capital Holdings LimitedAXS is a provider of specialty insurance and reinsurance products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Bristol-Myers Squibb CompanyBMY is a manufacturer of biopharmaceutical products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.6% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free reportArcBest Corporation (ARCB): Free Stock Analysis ReportBristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY): Free Stock Analysis ReportAeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV): Free Stock Analysis ReportAllegiance Bancshares, Inc. (ABTX): Free Stock Analysis ReportAxis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS): Free Stock Analysis ReportTo read this article on Zacks.com click here.