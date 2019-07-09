New Strong Sell Stocks for July 9th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AeroVironment, Inc.AVAV is an operator of portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.ABTX is the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.1% downward over the last 30 days.

ArcBest CorporationARCB is a provider of freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.3% downward over the last 30 days.

AXIS Capital Holdings LimitedAXS is a provider of specialty insurance and reinsurance products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Bristol-Myers Squibb CompanyBMY is a manufacturer of biopharmaceutical products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.6% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.