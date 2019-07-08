New Strong Sell Stocks for July 8th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AdvanSix Inc. ASIX is a manufacturer and seller of polymer resins. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10% downward over the last 30 days.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation SNP is the owner and operator of an energy and chemical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Donaldson Company, Inc. DCI is a manufacturer and seller of filtration systems and replacement parts. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. GDI is a provider of mission-critical flow control and compression equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.5% downward over the last 30 days.

GasLog Partners LP GLOP is the owner and operator of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.7% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List .