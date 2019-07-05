New Strong Sell Stocks for July 5th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
ArcBest Corporation ( ARCB ) is a provider of freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.9% downward over the last 30 days.
ArcelorMittal ( MT ) is a steel manufacturing and mining company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.2% downward over the last 30 days.
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ( AXS ) is a provider of various specialty insurance and reinsurance products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. ( BCSF ) is a business development company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.9% downward over the last 30 days.
China Communications Construction Company Limited ( CCCGY ) is an infrastructure construction and design company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.9% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
