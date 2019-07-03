Quantcast

New Strong Sell Stocks for July 3rd

By Zacks Equity Research,

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Apergy CorporationAPY is a provider of engineered equipment and technologies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Ares Commercial Real Estate CorporationACRE is the owner and operator of a specialty finance company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Carnival CorporationCCL is the owner and operator of a leisure travel company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.6% downward over the last 30 days.

FedEx CorporationFDX is a provider of transportation, e-commerce and business services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Kaman CorporationKAMN is a distributor of electro-mechanical products, bearings and power transmission, motion control and electrical and fluid power components. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.6% downward over the last 30 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: CCL , KAMN , ACRE , FDX , APY


