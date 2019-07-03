New Strong Sell Stocks for July 3rd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Apergy CorporationAPY is a provider of engineered equipment and technologies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Ares Commercial Real Estate CorporationACRE is the owner and operator of a specialty finance company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Carnival CorporationCCL is the owner and operator of a leisure travel company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.6% downward over the last 30 days.

FedEx CorporationFDX is a provider of transportation, e-commerce and business services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Kaman CorporationKAMN is a distributor of electro-mechanical products, bearings and power transmission, motion control and electrical and fluid power components. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.6% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List .