Quantcast

New Strong Sell Stocks for July 31st

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AeroVironment, Inc.AVAV is a provider of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) for both defense and commercial applications. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.ABTX is the holding company of Allegiance Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Ameris BancorpABCB is the bank holding company of Ameris Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Bank OZKOZK is a regional bank which provides financial solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Century Communities, Inc.CCS is a homebuilder. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.5% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire  Zacks Rank #5 List .


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV): Free Stock Analysis Report

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB): Free Stock Analysis Report

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (ABTX): Free Stock Analysis Report

Century Communities, Inc. (CCS): Free Stock Analysis Report

Bank OZK (OZK): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: AVAV , ABCB , ABTX , CCS , OZK


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar