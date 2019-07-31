New Strong Sell Stocks for July 31st

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AeroVironment, Inc.AVAV is a provider of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) for both defense and commercial applications. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.ABTX is the holding company of Allegiance Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Ameris BancorpABCB is the bank holding company of Ameris Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Bank OZKOZK is a regional bank which provides financial solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Century Communities, Inc.CCS is a homebuilder. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.5% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List .