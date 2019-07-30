New Strong Sell Stocks for July 30th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated ATI is a manufacturer and seller of specialty materials and components. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Astec Industries, Inc. ASTE is a manufacturer of equipment and components used in the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas as well as wood processing industries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Autohome Inc. ATHM is the owner and operator of an online destination for automobile consumers in China. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6% downward over the last 30 days.

AVX Corporation AVX is a manufacturer and seller of electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Barclays PLC BCS is a provider of a variety of financial products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.9% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List .