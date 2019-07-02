New Strong Sell Stocks for July 2nd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited AXS is a provider of specialty insurance and reinsurance products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.2% downward over the last 30 days.

BP p.l.c. BP is engaged in the energy business across the world. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.6% downward over the last 30 days.

ConocoPhillips COP is a producer and transporter of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Core Laboratories N.V. CLB is a provider of reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.5% downward over the last 30 days.

FreightCar America, Inc. RAIL is a designer and manufacturer of railcars. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.9% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.