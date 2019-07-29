New Strong Sell Stocks for July 29th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
AAR Corp.AIR is a provider of products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.5% downward over the last 30 days.
ABB LtdABB is a manufacturer and seller of electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Adient plcADNT is a designer and manufacturer of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and light trucks. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Align Technology, Inc.ALGN is the owner and operator of a medical device company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Altra Industrial Motion Corp.AIMC is a designer and producer of electromechanical power transmission motion control products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.9% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
