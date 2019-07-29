Quantcast

New Strong Sell Stocks for July 29th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AAR Corp.AIR is a provider of products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.5% downward over the last 30 days.

ABB LtdABB is a manufacturer and seller of electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Adient plcADNT is a designer and manufacturer of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and light trucks. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Align Technology, Inc.ALGN is the owner and operator of a medical device company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp.AIMC is a designer and producer of electromechanical power transmission motion control products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.9% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AAR Corp. (AIR): Free Stock Analysis Report

Adient PLC (ADNT): Free Stock Analysis Report

ABB Ltd (ABB): Free Stock Analysis Report

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC): Free Stock Analysis Report

Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: AIR , ADNT , ABB , AIMC , ALGN


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar