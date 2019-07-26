Quantcast

New Strong Sell Stocks for July 26th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AeroVironment, Inc. AVAV is a producer and operator of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated ATI is a specialty materials manufacturer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Amerigo Resources Ltd. ARREF is a producer of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 26.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Astec Industries, Inc. ASTE is an equipment manufacturer for water and geothermal industries etc. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Autohome Inc. ATHM is an online destination for automobile consumers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.9% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire  Zacks Rank #5 List.


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Autohome Inc. (ATHM): Free Stock Analysis Report

AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV): Free Stock Analysis Report

Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE): Free Stock Analysis Report

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARREF): Free Stock Analysis Report

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: ATHM , AVAV , ASTE , ARREF , ATI


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar