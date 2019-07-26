New Strong Sell Stocks for July 26th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AeroVironment, Inc. AVAV is a producer and operator of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated ATI is a specialty materials manufacturer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Amerigo Resources Ltd. ARREF is a producer of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 26.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Astec Industries, Inc. ASTE is an equipment manufacturer for water and geothermal industries etc. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Autohome Inc. ATHM is an online destination for automobile consumers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.9% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.