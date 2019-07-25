New Strong Sell Stocks for July 25th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
ArcelorMittal MT is an operator of steel manufacturing and mining facilities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 29.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. ABTX is the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank . The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Advantest Corporation ATEYY is a manufacturer of semiconductor products . The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.8% downward over the last 30 days.
CSX Corporation CSX offers rail-based freight transportation services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Healthcare Services Group, Inc. HCSG offers management, administrative and operating services to hospitals and rehabilitation centers etc . The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.3% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report CSX Corporation (CSX): Free Stock Analysis Report Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG): Free Stock Analysis Report Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (ABTX): Free Stock Analysis Report ArcelorMittal (MT): Free Stock Analysis Report Advantest Corp. (ATEYY): Free Stock Analysis Report To read this article on Zacks.com click here. Zacks Investment Research