New Strong Sell Stocks for July 24th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
ABB LtdABB is a manufacturer of industrial automation and robotics products.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Air France-KLM SAAFLYY is a provider of scheduled flight services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Arrow Electronics, Inc.ARW is a products, services and solutions provider to users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Ashland Global Holdings Inc.ASH offers specialty chemical solutions across the globe. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Barclays PLCBCS offers financial products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.9% downward over the last 30 days.
