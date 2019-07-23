Quantcast

New Strong Sell Stocks for July 23rd

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AAR Corp. AIR provides products and services to commercial aviation as well as defense markets across the globe . The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Adient plc ADNT is a manufacturer of seating systems and vehicle-components . The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.2% downward over the last 30 days.

ArcelorMittal MT is an operator of steel manufacturing and mining facilities . The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 28.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Autoliv, Inc. ALV is a manufacturer of automotive safety systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. BCEI is an extractor of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas . The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.2% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire  Zacks Rank #5 List.


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AAR Corp. (AIR): Free Stock Analysis Report

Adient PLC (ADNT): Free Stock Analysis Report

Autoliv, Inc. (ALV): Free Stock Analysis Report

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (BCEI): Free Stock Analysis Report

ArcelorMittal (MT): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: AIR , ADNT , ALV , BCEI , MT


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar