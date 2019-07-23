New Strong Sell Stocks for July 23rd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
AAR Corp. AIR provides products and services to commercial aviation as well as defense markets across the globe . The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Adient plc ADNT is a manufacturer of seating systems and vehicle-components . The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.2% downward over the last 30 days.
ArcelorMittal MT is an operator of steel manufacturing and mining facilities . The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 28.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Autoliv, Inc. ALV is a manufacturer of automotive safety systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. BCEI is an extractor of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas . The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.2% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
