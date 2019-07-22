New Strong Sell Stocks for July 22nd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.ABTXis the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Amerigo Resources Ltd.ARREFis a producer and marketer of copper and molybdenum concentrates . The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 26.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.ASHis a provider of specialty chemical solutions . The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Badger Meter, Inc.BMI is a provider of flow measurement, control and communication solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc.BHRis an REIT that invests in full-service luxury hotels and resorts etc . The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.4% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.