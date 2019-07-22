Quantcast

New Strong Sell Stocks for July 22nd

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. ABTX is the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Amerigo Resources Ltd. ARREF is a producer and marketer of copper and molybdenum concentrates . The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 26.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. ASH is a provider of specialty chemical solutions . The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Badger Meter, Inc. BMI is a provider of flow measurement, control and communication solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. BHR is an REIT that invests in full-service luxury hotels and resorts etc . The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.4% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire  Zacks Rank #5 List.


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (ABTX): Free Stock Analysis Report

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH): Free Stock Analysis Report

Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI): Free Stock Analysis Report

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARREF): Free Stock Analysis Report

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. (BHR): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: ABTX , ASH , BMI , ARREF , BHR


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar