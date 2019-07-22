New Strong Sell Stocks for July 22nd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. ABTX is the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Amerigo Resources Ltd. ARREF is a producer and marketer of copper and molybdenum concentrates . The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 26.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Ashland Global Holdings Inc. ASH is a provider of specialty chemical solutions . The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Badger Meter, Inc. BMI is a provider of flow measurement, control and communication solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. BHR is an REIT that invests in full-service luxury hotels and resorts etc . The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.4% downward over the last 30 days.
