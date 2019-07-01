New Strong Sell Stocks for July 1st

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AeroVironment, Inc. AVAV is a designer and operator of a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.6% downward over the last 30 days.

ArcBest Corporation ARCB is a provider of freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Carnival Corporation CCL is the owner and operator of a leisure travel company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Cognex Corporation CGNX is a provider of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1% downward over the last 30 days.

Dorian LPG Ltd. LPG is engaged in transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.