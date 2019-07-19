Quantcast

New Strong Sell Stocks for July 19th

By Zacks Equity Research

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AAR Corp.AIR is a provider of products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Autohome Inc.ATHM is the owner and operator of an online destination for automobile consumers in China. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Avino SilverASM is an acquirer and explorer of mineral properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 50% downward over the last 30 days.

Barclays PLCBCS is a provider of a variety of financial products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.9% downward over the last 30 days.

California Resources CorporationCRC is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.7% downward over the last 30 days.

