New Strong Sell Stocks for July 18th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Arrow Electronics, Inc. ARW is a provider of products, services as well as solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Brigham Minerals, Inc. MNRL is the owner and operator of mineral and royalty interests. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Carnival Corporation CCL is the owner and operator of a leisure travel company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Delphi Technologies PLC DLPH is a designer and manufacturer of integrated powertrain technologies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.9% downward over the last 30 days.

First Republic Bank FRC is a provider of private banking, private business banking, real estate lending and wealth management services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.1% downward over the last 30 days.

