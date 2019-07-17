Quantcast

New Strong Sell Stocks for July 17th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ArcBest Corporation ARCB is a provider of freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.4% downward over the last 30 days.

AVX Corporation AVX is a manufacturer and supplier of electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Barclays PLC BCS is a provider of financial products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. CFG is the owner and operator of a bank holding company for Citizens Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. CVTI is the provider truckload transportation and brokerage services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.7% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


