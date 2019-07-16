New Strong Sell Stocks for July 16th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AeroVironment, Inc. AVAV is a designer and developer of a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Autohome Inc. ATHM is the owner and operator of an online destination for automobile consumers in China. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Brigham Minerals, Inc. MNRL is the owner and operator of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição ( CBD is a retailer of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics and other products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Core Laboratories N.V. CLB is a provider reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to oil and gas companies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.5% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.